Java Developer

Competencies & Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of general development experience (three years exposure to financial/retail).
- Strong problem solving skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to take responsibility.
- Ability to work within a team.
- Effective planning and organisational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven.
- Self-skilling and ambitious.
- Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.
- Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.
- Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns.
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework eg Spring, JSF, etc
- Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end and 3rd party integration).
- Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST.
- Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration.
- Experience with relational databases.
- Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have.
- Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.
- Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
- Produce technical and user documentation