Java Developer

May 29, 2018

Competencies & Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of general development experience (three years exposure to financial/retail).
  • Strong problem solving skills.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to take responsibility.
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Effective planning and organisational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Self-skilling and ambitious.
  • Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.
  • Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.
  • Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns.
  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework eg Spring, JSF, etc
  • Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end and 3rd party integration).
  • Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST.
  • Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration.
  • Experience with relational databases.
  • Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have.
  • Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.
  • Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
  • Produce technical and user documentation

