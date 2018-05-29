Robot Programmer

NQF 4 qualification / Matric
Electronics or Electrical Engineer ND will be advantageous
At least 2-3 years working in Maintenance/Robotics Department
MUST HAVE – ABB Robot Experience
– Experience in automotive environment (Pre Requisite)
– Thorough understanding of spot welding processes
– Thorough understanding of Mig welding processes
– Knowledge in the operation and programming of KUKA Robots system KRC 2 OR 4
– Knowledge in the operation and programming of ABB Robots systems
– Ability to learn and understand different / new robot software easily and quickly
– Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel & Word)
– Good communication and interpersonal skills
– Ability to handle pressure
– 13. Basic machine electrical and electronic maintenance knowledge
– 14. Knowledge in glue application systems SCA
– 15. Knowledge in quality management ISO TS (contact number)
– 16. Fronius and SKLweld controllers
Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:
– 1. Welding, Robot and PLC optimization on all lines
– 2. New product welding programs development
– 3. Continuous improvement efforts e.g. cost & time of welding procedures
– 4. Implementing Asset Care and preventative maintenance
– 5. Control of welding consumables for all robots
– 6. Assisting the SBU teams as & when necessary
– 7. Working shifts if necessary
– 8. Doing Standby and Call outs
– 9. Setting up complete programs from inception to finished of project