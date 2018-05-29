Senior Back End PHP Developer

May 29, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A driven & highly skilled Senior Back End PHP Developer is sought by a dynamic e-commerce platform to join its team on a mission to shape the face of the country’s retail online industry. The ideal candidate will be passionate about making the back-end bits tick, have 5+ years PHP experience as well as be skilled with the following tech toolset: Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node, RabbitMQ, Agile/SCRUM, GIT, Server-side architectures and application frameworks like Zend/Phalcon. Any Magento and Elasticsearch 5 will be beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Help build out the capabilities of the strategically important eCommerce platform with new features, and fix bugs when they pop-up.
  • Work closely with the Product Owners to develop and enhance existing systems to specification.
  • Manage and maintain infrastructure (we believe in dev ops, that means you know about grep.).

REQUIREMENTS:

  • PHP (5+ years’ experience), Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.
  • At $HOME in a *nix environment.
  • Messaging (RabbitMQ etc).
  • High production websites.
  • Agile/SCRUM.
  • API’s and integration.
  • GIT.
  • Server-side architectures and application frameworks (Zend, Phalcon).

Advantageous –

  • Magento and Elasticsearch 5.x will be a bonus.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • A desire to make the bits in the back-end tick.
  • Love finding ways to make things better, faster, stronger.
  • Comfortable in sticking it out in the trenches with a

