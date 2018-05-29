Sharepoint Administrator

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Maintain the SharePoint database

– Review all workflows and correct where possible,

– Add new solutions to the SABFS codebase and maintain as well as enhance functionality of workflows,

– Ensure at all time the integrity of SharePoint,

– Exercise version control over all code,

– Ensure that the scanner solution, which is used with SharePoint is working perfectly,

– Supervise usage of SharePoint according to agreed organisation standard,

– Quality control all SharePoint related work inputs and output,

– Plan, distribute and manage all SharePoint work deliverables and deadlines

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

– BS/BA in IT related area,

– MS SharePoint 2007 or 2010 installation, configuration and troubleshooting experience,

– Microsoft SQL administration and troubleshooting,

– 5+ years of experience with SharePoint administration,

– 5+ years of experience with SGL server

– 5 + years of experience with Net Development

– COM +

– MS office Integration

Certificates:

– MCITP: SharePoint administrator 2010

– CompTIA Security+

– net 2005 or above

