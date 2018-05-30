Airport asset tracking base to grow 50%

Berg Insight estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was less than 200 000 units in 2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12,5%, the active installed base is estimated to reach close to 300 000 units worldwide in 2022.

This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments.

The airport asset tracking market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused exclusively on tracking solutions for specific airport assets, to companies that offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for the aviation sector, and more general telematics players that also serve other industries.

“Berg Insight ranks Undagrid, Resonate MP4 and Quantum Aviation Solutions as the leading providers of airport asset tracking solutions, all having estimated installed bases of 10,000 active units or more,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

He adds that other notable players include EC2E, ADVEEZ and Pinnacle Telematics which all have installed bases of at least 4 000 units each.

“Targa Telematics is moreover a fast-growing provider which is expected to increase its market share considerably following a strategic alliance with the new partner TCR Group in 2018,” Andersson adds. TCR is also collaborating with Sensolus for non-motorised GSE tracking.

Additional players active in the field of airport asset tracking for example include Litum IoT, INFORM, Tri-Logical Technologies, Smart Asset Manager, Geotab, ID Systems, Speedshield Technologies and Ctrack (Inseego). The latter co-operates with Undagrid for the non-motorised component of its airport solution.

“Relatively different competencies are needed for motorised and non-motorised asset tracking respectively, so partnerships can make perfect sense in order to cover the full spectrum of assets”, Andersson says.