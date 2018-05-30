Bitco debuts on-premises firewall

National telecommunications service provider BitCo has launched its BitCo Secure product offering.

The BitCo Secure On-Premises Firewall is a next-generation firewall service which offers robust network protection against web-based threats through unified threat management (UTM) security features.

BitCo provides a holistic solution coupled with quality service level agreements and dedicated experts to manage the system. It is non-invasive to existing infrastructure and only requires an Internet connection to function.

The service includes regular security updates, as well as management and around-the-clock monitoring.

Among other things, the BitCo Secure On-Premises Firewall solution is specifically tailored to suit each organisation’s business model and it is highly adaptable.

The service includes:

* Pre-implementation consulting

* Design of a connectivity security policy

* Deployment of best-of-breed technologies

Subscription benefits include:

* No capital outlay;

* BitCo installs, monitors and maintains;

* Access to specialised security resources.

The product offers business protection against ransomware, viruses, bots, spam, malware and intrusions.

Michael Colin, BitCo’s chief sales officer, says: “With hackers getting smarter and ransomware on the rise, it has become imperative for companies to enhance network security. We have designed our Firewalls to deliver enterprise-grade security in a series of simple and affordable, all-in-one security solutions that provide overall protection against evolving perimeter and web-based threats.

“The firewall service will not only provide network protection, but it is flexible, allowing adaptability as businesses expand over time,” he says. “In addition, the reporting module would give our customers the ability to control and report on the internet usage within their orginisation driving productivity. We wanted to offer our clients the convenience of accessing the best technology solutions from one provider by adding this over-the-top service to our portfolio.”