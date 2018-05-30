Our client, a software house based in Ireland with a development arm in Cape Town. They are challenging the way contact center software is designed and built to disrupt a sleeping industry, and currently searching for a Business Analyst/Product Owner to join their team.Looking For:We are looking for excellent analysts who are deep thinkers, who can manage a team, understand the difference between nice-to-haves and must-haves and how to prioritize work accordingly.Work Culture:Use agile methodologies to build software. Our culture suits individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage. We lead through servant leadership. This is to ensure that individuals are always assessed to ensure that they are playing to their strengths and interests.Experience
- We are looking for an individual with at least 3 years’ experience in either a product owner or business analyst role.
- Experience in analyses and solution design for software products
- Familiarity with agile methodologies favorable
- Contact Centre knowledge favorable
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma favorable
Duties:
- Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the contact center industry
- Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team
- Analyzing features from the roadmap in depth
- Running collaboration session with your team to determine UI/UX sessions
- Converting the analysis into stories (must haves, nice to have, should have)
- Prioritizing and deprioritizing stories
- Testing features
Please send your CV to(email address)or you can contact Xolani on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.