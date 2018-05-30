Business Analyst (3005)

Role Description:
Senior Business Analyst
Permanent
Century City
A software development house in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their Cape Town team. The successful candidate will be the vital link between the information technology capacity and business objectives. The function of the Business Analyst must enable support and ensure the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of the companies software product??s features.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Identify business needs
- Assist with the development of business cases
- Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements
- Help design, document and maintain system processes
- Ability to understand and merge Business and Technical requirements
- Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to relevant stakeholders
- Design business solutions
- Ensure successful implementations of solutions
- Communicate key insights and findings to relevant stakeholders
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing data requirements
- Spec writing
- Build and maintain sound professional relationship
Skills and Experience:
- 5-6 years?? relevant experience in Business Analysis
- A degree in IT / Computer Science or relevant qualification
- Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills
- Basic knowledge in generating process documentation
- Firm grasp of the SDLC
- Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools
- Experience working with online products is preferable
Please send your CV to (email address)