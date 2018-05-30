Business Analyst – East London

May 30, 2018

My client who is based in East London is looking for a Snr Business Analyst with a Degree and or Diploma in IT to join their team. Minimum of 3 years experience with advanced DBA knowledge (MsSQL or Oracle) is requiredEssential experience required

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or Software Engineering
  • Basic knowledge os SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
  • Query writing and procedure development
  • Minimum of 3 years of advanced data base administration with expeience in performance tuning and relational and data warehousing design
  • ETL development skills (SSIS or Cognos)
  • Knowledge of ETL and BI toolset
  • Understanding of Kimbass DW methodology
  • Advanced Excel, Word and Access skills
  • Report writing

Duties will include

  • Participation in the LTSM control system analysis and design
  • Analysis and documentation of reporting requiremets
  • Design and implementation of data mart

If you are a match for this role, please apply online. Please do NOT respond if you are not a match. Thank youOrange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialists in Supply Chain and IT Recruiting

Learn more/Apply for this position