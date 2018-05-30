Business Intelligence Analytics Manager

This role will be part of the Business Intelligence team, providing BI Analytics solutions to fulfil strategic advances. The candidate will manage the deliverables and development of the BI team to fulfil company requirements in line with the business strategy and objectives. The ideal candidate will have a diverse background in delivering business value using analytics and technology.

Build and maintain client relationship by providing professional advice aligned to the business. Operationalise agreed professional frameworks, methods, technologies, models within agreed parameters. Make quality decisions through the monitoring and identification of operational risks. You will report to the Head of BI & IT.

Requirements:

5-6 years BI related experience (experience in a position monitoring, managing, manipulating and drawing insights from data) 4 years in related functional teams 3. 2-3 years in supervisory/leadership roles Proficiency and experienced with the following tools/programs:

a) BSc/BA in Computer Science, Statistics, Data Management or a related field

b) Strong Project Management experience

c) Advanced Experience with Excel

d) Experience with Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint.

e) A working knowledge of the POPI act advantageous

f) Experience in the Telecommunication & Call centre environment advantageous

Technical Skills:

Strong MySQL skills, ability to perform effective querying in

Learn more/Apply for this position