Data Warehouse Developer

Minimum Requirements:

– Intimate knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server (required)

– Good understanding and knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and SSAS

– SSIS: Designing, Implementation and testing of ETL packages (required)

– SSRS: Designing and development of Reports (required)

– SSAS: Design, implementation and testing of Tabular and Multi-Dimensional Cubes (highly advantageous)

– Knowledge of Oracle database is advantageous

– Power BI knowledge is preferred

– Familiar with agile development process

– Previous experience working with Hadoop, Azure &/or Apache Spark

– Previous experience working with ‘BigData’

Responsibilities:

– Develop and deploy full Data warehousing strategy for the company

– Co-ordinate and develop data integration for all third-party systems

– Liaise with business with respect to current and future data requirements.

– Manage a team of SQL and Reports Developers

