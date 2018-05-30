Data Warehouse Developer

Minimum Requirements:
– Intimate knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server (required)
– Good understanding and knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
– SSIS: Designing, Implementation and testing of ETL packages (required)
– SSRS: Designing and development of Reports (required)
– SSAS: Design, implementation and testing of Tabular and Multi-Dimensional Cubes (highly advantageous)
– Knowledge of Oracle database is advantageous
– Power BI knowledge is preferred
– Familiar with agile development process
– Previous experience working with Hadoop, Azure &/or Apache Spark
– Previous experience working with ‘BigData’
Responsibilities:
– Develop and deploy full Data warehousing strategy for the company
– Co-ordinate and develop data integration for all third-party systems
– Liaise with business with respect to current and future data requirements.
– Manage a team of SQL and Reports Developers