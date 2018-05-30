Database Administator (contract)

A highly progressive consulting agency is seeking to Contract a talented DBA for 12 Months, to assist their high-flying team in providing valued business solutions to industry market leaders. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 2 years hands-on Database Administration experienceStrong experience with:LinuxOracleWebLogic Job Description:The role requires a solution-focused DBA to store and efficiently organize relevant data in an easily accessible means that secures it from external threat. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027569.

