Developer (Various Levels)

Positions Available – Front End Developer (2 positions), Backend Developer (2 positions), Full stack Developer 2/3 positions)
Job Type – Permanent
Location – Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)
Salary – Up to R800,000 per annum
Start Date – ASAP
|
The opportunity
An innovative software start up development house where you will be working a variety of projects no ‘you will always be on your toes with exciting projects’. They have award winning products and they aim to deliver their services to make a difference to each and every one of their users. This role is situated in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town in a location next to various amenities with a great company atmosphere and culture.
The Role
As we are looking to build the team with the companies great success, we are now looking for keen and enthusiastic developers in front end, back end, and full stack capacities. The ideal candidate will be working on multiple and exciting projects in line with provided designs and frameworks and maintaining and upgrading our current service offering through improving and streamlining projects alongside further updates and additions. You will be reporting into the lead Backend Developer, whom will be working closely alongside you to help grow you quickly as we have big plans for our developers joining the company in alignment with the businesses strategic goals.
Specifics:
Minimum 2 Years’ experience in Java or related Object Orientated Programming in Java
Able to design, develop and support components, sub-routines and other application elements
Capable of translating functional specifications into workable project deliverables
Skills Required & Desired
Front-End Role
Back-End Role
Full-Stack Role
Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits
Competitive annual bonuses
Flexi time & Life-friendly leave policy
Developer like dress code
A great working environment (really funky office) with cutting edge colleagues
Office shutdown over Christmas
Dual Learning & Development pathways for growth
Tuition assistance
Free Refreshments & Great coffee
What we will do:
We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in.
Salary depends on experience but is always competitive plus benefits and bonuses
If you believe that you meet the criteria of this role, then forward your CV ASAP to (email address) to become part of the application process.
Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.