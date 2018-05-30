Developer (Various Levels)

The opportunity An innovative software start up development house where you will be working a variety of projects no ‘you will always be on your toes with exciting projects’. They have award winning products and they aim to deliver their services to make a difference to each and every one of their users. This role is situated in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town in a location next to various amenities with a great company atmosphere and culture. The Role As we are looking to build the team with the companies great success, we are now looking for keen and enthusiastic developers in front end, back end, and full stack capacities. The ideal candidate will be working on multiple and exciting projects in line with provided designs and frameworks and maintaining and upgrading our current service offering through improving and streamlining projects alongside further updates and additions. You will be reporting into the lead Backend Developer, whom will be working closely alongside you to help grow you quickly as we have big plans for our developers joining the company in alignment with the businesses strategic goals. Specifics: Minimum 2 Years’ experience in Java or related Object Orientated Programming in Java Able to design, develop and support components, sub-routines and other application elements Capable of translating functional specifications into workable project deliverables Skills Required & Desired Front-End Role js

Angular 2 or above

Git

Gradle

Maven Back-End Role Spring Framework

Oracle SQL

Jenkins

Maven

Git

Gradle

Linux

jQuery Full-Stack Role A mixture of the above Benefits: Competitive salary and benefits Competitive annual bonuses Flexi time & Life-friendly leave policy Developer like dress code A great working environment (really funky office) with cutting edge colleagues Office shutdown over Christmas Dual Learning & Development pathways for growth Tuition assistance Free Refreshments & Great coffee What we will do: We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in. Salary depends on experience but is always competitive plus benefits and bonuses If you believe that you meet the criteria of this role, then forward your CV ASAP to (email address) to become part of the application process. Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.