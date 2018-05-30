Duxbury-branded switches target budget market

In a bid to meet marketplace demand for more affordable 8- and 16-port switches, Duxbury Networking has released two new in-house offerings which will be marketed under its own brand banner.

The switches reintroduce the Duxbury brand, a cornerstone of the company when it was associated with the Duxbury modem range.

Targeted at applications in small businesses and home offices requiring the installation of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices, such as IP phones, IP cameras and access points, the switches will be available through the Duxbury reseller channel in South Africa.

“These new, unmanaged switches offer plug-and-play simplicity and the highest levels of proven reliability,” says Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking. “Their compact desk-top and rack-mount designs draw on experiences gained throughout our long history working with dealers to develop solutions for the local market that best balance features with performance and value.”

He says the new Duxbury switches not only represent an easy and cost-effective way to add more Ethernet ports to a small network, they also give users an opportunity to leverage the full potential of increasingly popular IP-based networking solutions – such as security systems – at a budget price.

From a technical perspective, the Duxbury DUX1081GB features eight PoE Plus Gigabit ports, plus one dedicated Gigabit copper uplink port. With a 96Watt PoE budget, the compact desktop device supports the IEEE802.3af/at standard, ‘store-and-forward’ switching and accommodates intelligent power consumption management and power distribution.

Its fanless design promotes power saving while in-built short-circuit protection systems safeguard PoE clients connected to the switch, which has an external power supply rated at 48V/2.5A.

The Duxbury DUX1016GA features 16 PoE Plus Gigabit ports and two dedicated Gigabit SFP (small form-factor pluggable) ports. With a 120Watt PoE budget, the rack-mounted device complies with the IEEE 802.3af/at standard and supports MAC address auto-learning and auto-aging.

The Duxbury DUX1081GB switch is available at a recommended retail price of R1 999, while the Duxbury DUX1016GA switch carries a price tag of R5 199 both inclusive of VAT.