Easy to use backup with Eternus CS8000

Fujitsu today announces the availability of its next-generation turnkey appliance for disk-based backup, the Fujitsu Storage Eternus CS800 S7 data protection appliance with integrated deduplication.

The powerful new system combines enterprise-class performance with flexible scalability and is competitively priced, making it an ideal choice for customers who need reliable and cost-effective data protection for small- to medium-sized backup environments1.

Fujitsu Storage Eternus CS800 S7 offers disk-based backup with automated deduplication and remote replication for maximum data protection. With the latest Fujitsu hardware at its core and making use of solid state drives (SSDs), performance is boosted by up to approximately 40 percent in comparison to the previous generation model, and a single Eternus CS800 is now scalable from 16TB up to 640TB of net usable capacity. This not only provides great consolidation capabilities, but also ensures investment protection.

For the consolidation of heterogeneous environments, Eternus CS800 provides parallel support for leading backup software such as Veritas and Commvault. For customers using Veeam software to protect their virtual environments, the Eternus CS800 offers direct integration with Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS), giving access to advanced Veeam features.

These newly introduced capabilities for VDMS mean that a synthetic full backup can be created on Eternus CS800 S7 from previous full and incremental backups, allowing super fast backup and recovery processes, while also reducing demands on client devices, backup servers and networks.

In addition, the Instant Virtual Machine Recovery (IVMR) function means users can restore a virtual machine back into production by running it directly from the backup file, helping to minimize system downtime. And to provide even higher input/output speeds, selected backup software can run directly on Eternus CS800 S7 in a virtual machine, a process which also eliminates the need for investments in additional hardware, such as media servers.

Eternus CS800 S7 also comes with deep integration with Veritas NetBackup software. Supporting advanced Veritas OST features, customers can easily implement highly-efficient and secure 3-2-1 data protection strategies with online and offline as well as multi-site backups, using the Eternus CS800 S7 in combination with tape systems such as the Fujitsu Eternus LT.

The easy-to-use, integrated path-to-tape feature ensures ongoing availability and fast access to critical data and helps protect against data loss due to system failure or data corruption via ransomware. Backing up to both disk and tape ensures optimal short-term backup and restore performance, and the value proposition is combined with low prices to provide a compelling argument for long-term data retention.