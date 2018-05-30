Epson signs up Intellistor for LabelWorks

Epson has announced that Intellistor will be the sole and official distributor for its LabelWorks range of label printers and consumables.

Based in Midrand Johannesburg, Intellistor is a value-added importer and distributor of specialised products and services in Southern Africa. One of the core focuses of Intellistor is on-demand colour label printing, finishing and supply of blank labels.

“Epson has a long-standing relationship with Intellistor, with the company being a national distributor of Epson for the last 12 years in product ranges like the Discproducer and ColorWorks,” says Hugh Davies, Epson business development manager – business systems southern Africa. “With Intellistor’s knowledge of Epson’s easy to use label printing products we found it only fitting that we partner with them on an exclusive basis to expand and build the reach of our LabelWorks range in Southern Africa.”

Intellistor MD Chris Roux adds: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Epson, to include the exclusivity of the LabelWorks products. LabelWorks is not just another ordinary label printer range, it offers value for money. The label makers’ width specification provides versatility to print on standard labels as well as satin ribbon, reflective, glow-in-the-dark, iron on, magnetic and heat shrink tube labels just to name a few. Epson has truly considered the consumers pocket with LabelWorks label makers and supplies for a wide variety of labelling needs.”

Epson’s LabelWorks range is the solution for all your label makers and supplies needs. The range is suitable for all industries such as commercial, education, medical, retail, manufacturing, construction, installation, maintenance and repair.

Intellistor stocks the current Epson LabelWorks range comprising of the LW-400, LW-600P, LW-700, LW-900P, LW-1000P, Pro100, LW-Z700FK and LW-Z900FK, as well as all the supplies that cater for the different label needs.