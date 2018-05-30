Java Software Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
– Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification
– At least 5 years’ relevant experience relating to the skills listed below
– Experience in a Retail, Payments or Banking environment is preferred
– RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Develop and implement solutions in line with business requirements with adherence to existing processes and procedures
– Develop solutions that meet strict industry security standards
– Communicate with the relevant Business Units to assist in developing requirements and functional specifications
– Work closely with other members of the Development Team to both develop detailed specification documents with clear project deliverables and timelines
– Provide project estimates, whether high level or detailed, in a manner that has considered all aspects of the task and as accurate as possible
– Provide written and verbal feedback to all relevant stakeholders, team members and management as and when required
– Provide subject matter expert support that is relevant, concise and considers all aspects of the subject matter in context to and its systems
– Translate every functional and non-functional requirement into system requirements without omission
– Own an assignment, including taking personal accountability of defects in process, to delivering full SDLC support for the assignment given
– Guide junior developers in technique, best practices, and QA
– Follow software development best practices and SDLC.
– Attend weekly tech meetings