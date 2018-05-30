Java Software Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification

– At least 5 years’ relevant experience relating to the skills listed below

– Experience in a Retail, Payments or Banking environment is preferred

– RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Develop and implement solutions in line with business requirements with adherence to existing processes and procedures

– Develop solutions that meet strict industry security standards

– Communicate with the relevant Business Units to assist in developing requirements and functional specifications

– Work closely with other members of the Development Team to both develop detailed specification documents with clear project deliverables and timelines

– Provide project estimates, whether high level or detailed, in a manner that has considered all aspects of the task and as accurate as possible

– Provide written and verbal feedback to all relevant stakeholders, team members and management as and when required

– Provide subject matter expert support that is relevant, concise and considers all aspects of the subject matter in context to and its systems

– Translate every functional and non-functional requirement into system requirements without omission

– Own an assignment, including taking personal accountability of defects in process, to delivering full SDLC support for the assignment given

– Guide junior developers in technique, best practices, and QA

– Follow software development best practices and SDLC.

– Attend weekly tech meetings

