Remote Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions based in Cape Town, require a Remote Engineer / Onsite Engineer to provide clients support, maintenance and solutions to all applications and technical matters on server, workstation and mobile device environments and across all operating systems within their organization. This is to ensure clients can access all IT resources they need and ensure their network is operating optimally.

DUTIES:

Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications.

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks.

Communicating with staff or clients through a series of actions, either face to face or over the telephone to help set systems or resolve issues.

Troubleshooting systems and network problems.

Replacing hardware as required.

Providing support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports to engineers.

Following diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system.

Supporting the roll-out of new applications and updates.

Setting up new users’ accounts and profiles and dealing with password issues.

Responding within Service Level Agreement (SLA) to call-outs.

Working continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate).

Prioritising and managing many open tickets at one time.

Rapidly establishing a good working relationship with customers and other professionals.

Capturing client network details.

Participates in afterhours call rotation.

Improve skills through ongoing learning and studies.

