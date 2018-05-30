SQL Database Administrator

A prestigious and highly progressive consulting firm is seeking an ambitious SQL DBA to assist their team in providing valued digital solutions to industry market leaders. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience in Database AdministrationProficiency in: SQL, SSIS, SSAS and SSRSStrong understanding of the following (highly advantageous):OracleMySQLPostgreSQLSybase Job Description:This exciting opportunity requires an analytical-minded DBA to utilize both SQL and Oracle software to store and efficiently organize data to ensure that the relevant data is easily accessible when needed and secure from external threat.

