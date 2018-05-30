Systems Analyst

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.

Permanent Cape Town based role.

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Minimum 3 year IT qualification

– Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

– May be required to perform standby duties

– May be required to work unsociable hours

– Retail experience advantageous

– Understanding of a database language

– Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives desirable

– Prepared to travel to other countries

– JOB SPECIFICATION

– Analyse systems solutions and business requirements for Interpretation and provide input into complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

– Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

– Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

– Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design

– Design system enhancements

– Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

– Design interfaces with other systems

– Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

– Testing of proposed solutions

– Quality assure development

– Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

– Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

– Participate in the implementation of new Foods solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment as well as other countries

– Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

– Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

– Ensure SME input during the implementation process

– Support Foods solutions for nationally as well as internationally

– Resolve user queries

– Ensure the stability of the systems environment

– Provide input to programming support teams

– Provide functional leadership and guidance

– Support Foods solutions in other countries across different time zones

– Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

– Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

– Manage the development of the system and its components

– Provide system input to design of user training material

– Provide operational support to the business area

– Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

– Create and maintain documentation

– Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

