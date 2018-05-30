Troye wins Citrix Partner of the Year Award

Troye has won the Citrix SD WAN Partner of the Year 2017 award for the most number of NetScaler SD WAN deals closed on new logos.

The annual awards recognise categories such as Partner of the Year, by segment, product and area, as well as other specialty awards. Throughout 2017, Troye demonstrated its commitment to accelerating to the cloud through its enablement activities, creating pipeline and closing business.

Troye MD Helen Kruger commetns: “We are pleased to be recognised for our exceptional achievements, especially in today’s changing market. The world is transforming at an accelerated pace and our customers are evolving with us.

“We are extremely proud of our successes and we are look forward to following the Citrix roadmap to lead our customers on their journey to the cloud through Citrix innovation,” she concludes.

As one of only two Citrix Platinum Solution Advisors in South Africa, Troye holds the highest level of CSA partnership awarded by the software vendor.