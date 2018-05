VMware names top partners

VMwae has announced the winners of the VMware 2017 Partner Innovation Awards, where the company recognises partners for outstanding achievements.

This year Fujitsu has been named as the VMware Global OEM Partner.

“We are pleased to recognize all of our 2017 VMware Partner Innovation Awards winners,” says Jenni Flinders, vice-president: worldwide channels at VMware.

“VMware partners consistently deliver value and performance to a dynamic set of businesses globally, and together, we provide organisations with a digital foundation that helps them thrive in today’s competitive business environment.”

The full list of winning partners is as follows:

* Cloud Provider – Global Winner: IBM Cloud; Regional Winners: IBM Cloud (Americas), Internet Initiative Japan (APJ), OVH (EMEA)

* Education – Global Winner: Avantus Training

* Emerging Markets Distributor – Global Winner: Westcon CALA; Regional Winners: Westcon CALA (Americas), EZY InfoTech (APJ), Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri San Ve. TIC AS (EMEA)

* Empower the Digital Workspace – Global Winner: NEC; Regional Winners: Rolta AdvizeX Technologies (Americas), NEC (APJ), Solutions Middle East (EMEA)

* Global Distributor – Global Winner: Arrow Enterprise Computing Alternative Technology Group

* Global Systems Integrator – Global Winner: IBM Global Technology Services

* Global Systems Outsourcer – Global Winner: DXC Technology

* Integrate Public Clouds – Global Winner: Rackspace; Regional Winners: Rackspace (Americas), Fujitsu (APJ), ComputaCenta Group (EMEA)

* Marketing – Global Winner: SHI; Regional Winners: SHI (Americas), Softbank Commerce & Service (APJ), Fondo (EMEA)

* Modernise Data Centres – Global Winner: HCL Technologies; Regional Winners: HCL Technologies (Americas), IROO Info (APJ), Accenture EMEA (EMEA)

* OEM – Global Winner: Fujitsu Technology Solutions; Regional Winners: Honeywell International (Americas), HPE (APJ), Fujitsu Technology Solutions (EMEA)

* Professional Services – Global Winner: Xtravirt; Regional Winners: Ahead (Americas), IBM Global Services (APJ), Xtravirt (EMEA)

* Regional Distributor – Regional Winners: Ingram Micro (Americas), Ingram Micro Trading (Shanghai), Arrow ECS SAS (EMEA)

* Americas Emerging Markets Partner Winner: Soluciones Informaticas Integrales (Americas)

* Solution Provider – Global Winner: PQR; Regional Winners: RoundTower Technologies (Americas), Beijing Troy Cloud Intelligence (APJ), PQR (EMEA)

* Strategic Alliance – Global Winner: Intel

* Technology – Global Winner: Trend Micro; Regional Winners: Carbon Black (Americas), Trend Micro (APJ)

* Transform Networking and Security – Global Winner: Softcat; Regional Winners: General Data Tech (Americas), CTC/ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (APJ), Softcat (EMEA)

* Transformational Solution Provider – Global Winner: World Wide Technology; Regional Winners: World Wide Technology (Americas), DXC Technologies Australia (APJ), Bechtle (EMEA)