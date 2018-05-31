SA fintech start-up wins global award

ThisIsMe, a Cape Town based startup, won the Best Regtech Solution category at the recent Benzinga Global Fintech awards in New York.

The award recognised ThisIsMe’s focus on bringing more trust into transactions through enhanced due diligence and authentication services.

“The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards has consistently highlighted the work of the most innovative companies in fintech for the past four years,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

ThisIsMe was up against some of the world’s leading international companies in the Regtech space including Jumio, Onfido, Trulioo and Trunomi.

“In an industry dominated by US and UK based solutions, ThisIsMe is truly showcasing what the South African and African fintech industry is capable of and we are honoured to accept the award,” says David Thomas, co-founder of ThisIsMe.

iComply, based in Vancouver, and 8OF9, based in New York came in second and third places respectively in Best Regtech Solution, while Apex Clearing, a US company focused on the digital wealth management space, took the top spot overall.

The finalists and winners for each category are determined by an international panel of industry experts from companies like Google, CNBC, Fidelity and more providing a wealth of knowledge and exposure.

“With our strong international growth strategy and commitment to enhancing our solutions for businesses and individuals, receiving international recognition like this gives us a great sense of accomplishment and confidence that we can compete on the international stage,” says Juan Furmie, co-founder of ThisIsMe.

ThisIsMe, which holds the record for the fastest FICA verification at only 3 minutes, has achieved success by staying innovative and utilising technologies like machine learning, AI, biometrics and tamper detection.