CAPE TOWN. A leader in the FMCG and Retail space is looking for a Transport Optimization Analyst to join its Logistics solution team. ONLY candidates with three years’ Supply Chain or Logistics working experience will qualify for this role and MUST meet all the requirements as set out below. We are looking for someone with the right attitude – someone who is willing to learn and work hardtop achieve and that has a passion for Supply Chain. Responsibilities:

Driving the implementation of the transport strategy

Optimizing logistics through driving and analyzing initiative

Reducing costs with 3PLS through the transport optimization

Defining a transportation strategy distribution network

Requirements:

BEng Degree (Industrial Engineering) or BSc Degree (Industrial Engineering) OR BCom Honours Degree (Supply Chain/Logistics)

3 – 5 years working experience within a Supply Chain Advanced / Logistics environment

Knowledge with the One Network TMS system

Project management experience

