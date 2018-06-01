Analyst Programmer/Snr Java Developer

Design, develop, test and run the code that supports the Online Retail Customers and translate business requirements into the desired digital solution that meets the business need and improves the online experience for our customers.

This is a permanent position based in Cape Town. Open to all South Africans

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Minimum 3-year relevant IT qualification

– At least 5 – 8 years working in a development environment, with at least 5 years Java development experience

– 2 – 4 years’ experience working with main stream application servers (e.g. IBM WebSphere, Oracle WebLogic, JBoss 6+)

– Strong analytical skills

– Strong Java programming skills

– Strong online/web development background with cross-functional experience

– Experience with e Commerce frameworks (i.e. ATG/Oracle Commerce, Hybris, WebSphere Commerce)

– Experience in writing Junit tests

– Experience in using Ant and/or Maven build tools

– Experience with Continuous Integration (Hudson/Jenkins)

– Experience with Automated Testing

– Database development skills an advantage

– Experience in working in a micro services environment advantageous

– Retail experience advantageous

– Configuring and troubleshooting applications in Oracle WebLogic, JBoss or WebSphere Application Servers

– Good understanding of web development architecture, together with the principles and processes of web development

– Awareness of Agile methods and related techniques (e.g. Kanban)

– High performance delivery to agreed deadlines

Job Specification

– Work closely with all stakeholders, including the Delivery Manager, business/systems analyst, development team colleagues and ITS to understand business requirements.

– Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification and improvement purposes, evaluating, designing and documenting the system solution.

– Collaborate and contribute with team members to determine reliable delivery estimates for projects and enhancements.

– Embrace an agile approach to deliver quality solutions in accordance with agreed delivery deadlines.

– Develop components of the digital solution and take ownership of the quality assurance for your contribution.

– Conduct or participate in code reviews to ensure code developed meets coding best practices, security requirements, and scalability and maintainability guidelines.

– Develop system test plans for unit, system and integration testing.

– Perform regression and system integration testing.

– Ensure the stability of the existing system environments.

– Investigate and resolve complex systems problems across applications and environments.

– Resolve user queries, providing input to the support team when needed.

– Provide technical leadership and guide and mentor junior colleagues.

– Display a high level of collaboration in a fast-paced environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position