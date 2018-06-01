Android Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer in Cape Town!We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• 4+ years experience in Software Development • You have at least 3 years of Java coding experience (Strong OO design and development experience)• You have at least 1 year of Mobile application experience (Android SDK)• You have experience in working with REST-APIs (JSON or XML)• You’re obsessed with Automated Testing (TDD, BDD, Continuous Integration)Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

