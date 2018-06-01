BI Developer (0903)

Role Description:

BI Developer

Permanent position

Open so all South Africans to apply

The main purpose of this role is being responsible for querying and transforming data residing in various sources into actionable data using reporting, visualisation and multi-dimensional tools.

Interpreting user requirements and transforming these into easily accessible and accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

To be successful in this role you will need to have experience working with the Microsoft BI Stack and be well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.

Key Responsibilities

Develop new and maintain the current BI Data Warehouse by Extracting, Transforming and Loading data from various sources

Testing and Reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity

Adhering to company??s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Provide a high-level of customer service

Skills and Experience:

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar

3+ years?? commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience (advantageous)

Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology

Key Competencies

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential

Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important

Must be a team player with a positive attitude

Must be able to work to and manage deadlines

Flexible, able to change focus when required

Presentable with excellent communication skills

Other technologies in use

Active Batch

Visio / Erwin modelling tools

Visual Studio

Contact:

