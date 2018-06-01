ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative Financial Services company in Cape Town invites a Business Analyst to play a key role aiding project management by negotiating with sponsors and liaising with the Development and QA teams.
DUTIES:
- Analyse & Design new and enhanced business processes:
- Establish and clarify user requirements, and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests
- Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.
- Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).
- Integration with development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements:
- Review and approve system design specifications.
- Ensure that the development team delivers the solutions according to specification.
- Ensure effective testing:
- Ensure test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team.
- Assist the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors.
- Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it).
- Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.
- Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.
- Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.