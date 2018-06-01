Our client is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service or SaaS and in search for a talented and skilled C# Developer to join their team in the Stellenbosch, Cape Town area.Looking For:We are looking for an extremely competent addition to a highly skilled development team that will build and maintain mobile applications. We are looking for a team player that is bright, eager, hardworking and willing to go the extra mile.Work Culture:Use agile methodologies to build software. Our culture suits individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage. We lead through servant leadership. This is to ensure that individuals are always assessed to ensure that they are playing to their strengths and interests.Requirements:
- At least 3 years’ solid professional experience in mobile and or software development (Essential)
- Minimum 2 years C# development experience (Essential)
- Practical experience with Test Driven Development (Essential)
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- PLC (Portable Client Library)
- Angular
- TypeScript
- Xamarin
- MVVM
- XAML
Knowledge:
- C# Development
- Rest/SOA architectures (Web API, NANCY)
- Database architectures, MS SQL Server
Please send your CV to(email address)or you can contact Xolani on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.