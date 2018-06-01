Data Analyst – Advance Analytics (0106)

Role Description:
Data Analyst – Advance Analytics
Permanent
Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)
As a key member of our Advance Analytics team, you will be responsible for compiling and organizing large volumes of performance data. The ideal candidate is proactive, has a positive attitude and is well organized and adept at managing deadlines and priorities.
Job Objectives
Team Integration:
- Interface between business specialists and development teams.
- Drive continuous improvement within team and workshop solutions to existing processes and challenges.
Solution Development:
- Data administration and analysis to ensure the quality and thoroughness of data.
- Write business requirements/modifications to transform and data into common formats.
- Write business requirements/modifications to create common report and graphical formats.
- Prepare, publish and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly and annual deadlines.
- Evaluate/investigate the quality/integrity/trend of data based on historical trends and industry norms.
- Communicate/Conceptualize and interpret the data status and issues to internal teams.
- Working with business counterparts on operational readiness activities to ensure that necessary training and procedure updates have occurred.
- Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols and standards.
Service Delivery:
- Support solutions by responding to complex user queries escalated from support teams, investigating issues and managing the internal resolution thereof.
- Ensure stability of the existing systems environment by implementing solutions that do not compromise operational stability.
- Participate in post implementation reviews of development.
Talent Development:
- Provide system input to design of user training material.
- Play a key role in coaching and mentoring colleagues.
Skills and Experience:
Requirements
- Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics ?? ESSENTIAL
- 5 -7 years Business Analysis
- 5-7 years Data Analysis
- 5-7 years Business Intelligence Tools
- 5+ years Strong data manipulation and analysis skills.
- 5+ years Experience in data warehouse design/ dimensional modelling and ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.
- 5+years Ability to represent concepts, processes, data and technology infrastructure using structured modelling techniques and tools.
Nice to haves (but not required)
- 5-7 years Data Warehousing
- 5-7 years OLAP
- 5-7 ETL & Integration
- 5-7 years Data Exploitation
