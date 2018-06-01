Developer – Front-End (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.
*Please note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:
- Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages
- Maintain and improve website
- Optimize applications for maximum speed
- Design mobile-based features
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers
- Write functional requirement documents and guides
- Create quality mockups and prototypes
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Requirements:
- BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
- Proven work experience as a Front-end developer
- Hands on experience with markup languages
- Experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- Understanding of layout aesthetics
- Knowledge of SEO principles
- Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop and content management systems
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)