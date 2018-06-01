Developer – Front-End

Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.

Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages

Maintain and improve website

Optimize applications for maximum speed

Design mobile-based features

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers

Write functional requirement documents and guides

Create quality mockups and prototypes

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Requirements:

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Proven work experience as a Front-end developer

Hands on experience with markup languages

Experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Understanding of layout aesthetics

Knowledge of SEO principles

Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop and content management systems

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

