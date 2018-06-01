Developer – Front-End

Developer – Front-End (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages
  • Maintain and improve website
  • Optimize applications for maximum speed
  • Design mobile-based features
  • Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
  • Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers
  • Write functional requirement documents and guides
  • Create quality mockups and prototypes
  • Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
  • Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Requirements:

  • BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
  • Proven work experience as a Front-end developer
  • Hands on experience with markup languages
  • Experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery
  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
  • Understanding of layout aesthetics
  • Knowledge of SEO principles
  • Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop and content management systems
  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

