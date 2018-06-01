Developer – Full Stack (Python) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.
*Please note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:
- Designing overall architecture of the web application.
- Maintaining quality and ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
- Maintain code integrity and organization.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary degree.
- Expert in Python, with knowledge of at least one Python web framework (Django, Flask, etc.)
- Good understanding of server-side templating languages (Jinja 2, Mako, etc.)
- Understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
- Understanding of accessibility and security compliance
- Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git, Mercurial or SVN)
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)