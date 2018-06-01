Developer – Full Stack (Python)

Developer – Full Stack (Python) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a full-service partner for e-learning solutions.

*Please note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:

Designing overall architecture of the web application.

Maintaining quality and ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

Maintain code integrity and organization.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary degree.

Expert in Python, with knowledge of at least one Python web framework (Django, Flask, etc.)

Good understanding of server-side templating languages (Jinja 2, Mako, etc.)

Understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Understanding of accessibility and security compliance

Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git, Mercurial or SVN)

