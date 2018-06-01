DFA appoints APPSolve for Oracle Fusion implementation

Open-access connectivity provider Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has partnered with APPSolve to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Services as its new ERP platform.

APPSolve is an IT services company specialising in Oracle Technologies and advisory services.

DFA CIO Mmakgosi Mosupi says that the new software platform will manage all the company’s business processes related to finance, supply-chain management, assets, projects, and human resources.

Explaining the business reasons for the project, Mosupi says that for a number of years DFA has experienced significant growth as an open-access fibre-connectivity provider. “As the organisation has scaled up in every aspect of its business, a number of its original systems and processes had to be adjusted in line with this growth.”

She adds that, at this stage of DFA’s evolution, there is a pressing need to implement a capable ERP system that can be tailored to meet the company’s requirements and easily integrated with other core systems.

A key requirement of such an ERP system, she says, is that it must be scalable to support future growth. Oracle Fusion Cloud Services, a cloud-based ERP system, was selected as the solution that most closely matched the company’s criteria.

APPSolve director Dr Kevin Lubbe says that this is a landmark project in South Africa not only in the telecommunications industry but also for Oracle and APPSolve.

“We look forward to APPSolve leading another successful implementation project with a pioneering company such as DFA.”

The project kicks off in June 2018 and is scheduled to be completed by March 2019.