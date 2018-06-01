Full Stack C# Developer (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities:
– Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Analyst Developers or Architects
– Deliver development within agreed timelines
– Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
– Provide implementation instructions for new development
– Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
– Conduct investigations and solve system issues
– Prepare production deployment packages
– Ensure successful implementation
– Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers
– Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
Education/ Experience:
– Grade 12
– A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT with 2-3 years’ proven experience in software development OR 5 years’ proven experience in software development
Experience in the following development languages:
– SQL 2005 and higher
– .Net (C#)
– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
– XAML
– OO Development Methodologies
– An understanding of SOA.
