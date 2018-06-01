ENVIRONMENT:
The expertise of a highly experienced Intermediate Data Scientist is sought by a dynamic and fast-growing financial services group. You will be required to use statistical analysis, predictive modelling and machine learning within analytical strategy design to solve real-world problems. You require a Hons Degree in statistics, mathematics or actuarial science, and experience in the following: analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data, building predictive models and analytical software.
DUTIES:
Data creation and manipulation
- Conceptualise, design/source (and where appropriate, evaluate) and implement relevant infrastructure to deliver strategic data intelligence for market research.
- Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of data infrastructure (including evolving data warehousing needs), systems and processes etc. in accordance with business.
- Preparation of data for modelling – transforming real-world data into formats usable in statistical software tools, through SQL or other data manipulation software.
Build predictive models
- Build data driven models to abstract customer behaviour using a variety of predictive modelling techniques.
Model implementation
- Work with technical resources to support implementation of theoretical models into real-world business application.
- Manage output from predictive models.
Analytical Strategy Design
- Derive, abstract and quantify business constraints.
- Utilise predictive assets/models to facilitate optimal decisions on a customer and macro level across customers’ lifecycle.
Model maintenance, reportin