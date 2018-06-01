Intermediate Software Developer (C#, Node, Angular

A dynamic financial services group seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Intermediate Software Developer who will write technical specifications and codes according to defined quality standards. The incumbent is required to participate in projects, enhancements, maintenance and production support. Should have a Relevant qualification or certification with experience in the following languages: JavaScript, Node.js, AngularJS, C#, HTML, MongoDB and PostgreSQL.

DUTIES:

Contributes to cost efficiencies.

Ensures cost saving efficiencies.

Delivers customer service through adherence to quality service standards.

Ensures operational excellence through the delivery of work processes according to defined quality standards.

Optimises work through the application of learning experiences.

Provides production support.

Shares knowledge and provides specialist advice.

Participates in planned activities that are appropriate for own and staff development.

Promotes diversity within the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

National certificate

Relevant IT qualification or certification

Bachelor’s degree or IT qualification or certification would be ideal.

Should have the following experience: 4 – 8 years’ Experience in an IT development environment. 3 – 5 years’ experience using JavaScript, Node.js and AngularJS. 3 – 5 years’ experience using AWS SQS and SWF 3 – 5 years’ experience using C#, HTML 3 – 5 years’ experience using MongoDB and PostgreSQL.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

