Junior Database Administrator II

Jun 1, 2018

Competencies & Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
  • Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills
  • Detail oriented
  • Excellent communication skills
  • You have a can do attitude
  • Can cope under pressure
  • Positive outlook on life
  • Above all, be passionate about what you do
  • Take responsibility for team failures
  • Strives for continuous improvement
  • Works smart, not hard
  • Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
  • Sound working knowledge of Oracle.
  • OCA and OCP certifications
  • Analytical and technically minded.
  • Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.
  • Abilities to share knowledge effectively.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments
  • Documentation of processes
  • Orientation of new staff
  • Database installs and DR environment configuration
  • Database patching and upgrades
  • Database backups and restores
  • Implementation of database monitoring utilities
  • Database performance investigations
  • Structural changes and deployment of database objects
  • User requests
  • Standby
  • POC new technologies or processes for clients
  • Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure.
  • Recommend technical solutions to our clients.
  • Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.
  • Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.
  • Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.
  • Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.
  • Research and evaluates alternative solutions and recommends the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.
  • Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.
  • Implements and support database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.
  • Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.
  • Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes./
  • Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database
  • Capacity Plans
  • Meet contracted SLA
  • Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks.

You will be working with the following technologies:

  • Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database
  • Linux
  • Oracle Data Guard
  • Oracle RMAN
  • Performance Tuning

Strengths

