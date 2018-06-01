More data on new Cell C contracts

Cell C has launched refreshed range of Pinnacle & Pinnacle Premium contracts.

“Customers are always on the lookout for contracts that offer great value, particularly when it comes to how much data these contracts offer. Our new data-centric Pinnacle plans provide customers with exactly what they are looking for,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

The new Pinnacle Plans include free streaming data of up to 4Gb per day which customers can use to watch movies and series on the entertainment platform, black.

“That is a potential 124Gb of data per month without using your inclusive data to watch your favourite shows,” Says Dos Santos.

The revised Pinnacle postpaid plans range from Pinnacle 500Mb to Pinnacle Premium 25Gb and cater for a wide variety of customer needs.

Pinnacle 500Mb costs R149 per month and includes 500Mb of data, 90 any-network anytime minutes, 90 SMSes and 2Gb per day of black streaming data (equivalent of up to 60Gb per month).

The middle-of-the-range Pinnacle 3Gb costs R499 per month and includes 3Gb of data, 240 any-network minutes, 240 SMSes and 2Gb per day of black streaming data.

Heavy data users also have new offers available, including the Pinnacle Premium 10Gb, which costs R999 per month and offers 10Gb of data, 3 000 any-network minutes, 3000 SMSes and 4Gb per day of black streaming data.