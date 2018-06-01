PHP Developer

A high performing commerce company is looking for an experienced PHP Developer to join their team. If you think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning then this company is for you. Surround yourself with colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world-class brand. Qualification:BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering beneficial Skills & Experience: 5+ years in Web DevelopmentProficient in LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP)Experience in architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Laravel based web applicationsE-Commerce background beneficial Job Description:Preferably an all-rounder who can facilitate the entire development process; therefore someone who is able to draft technical specifications and briefs in order to implement relational schema. From there, you are required to deploy code in the staging and production phase. As a result, application performance is to be tested and monitored within the company’s infrastructure and a high level of quality control is required. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SHAWN PAYNE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027585.

