Job Description

The company is a specialist IT services and solutions provider that helps our clients plan, build, support and manage their IT infrastructures. We achieve this by supplying a variety of software and application development and systems integration services, as well as a well-defined off-the-shelf product toolset.

We are seeking a QA Analyst. The role is highly influential and for the ambitious individual very rewarding you get to see the value that you can add and rewarding in terms of job satisfaction. The company culture is very exciting too! During your tenure with the business you can be certain to gain a lot of experience and to learn a lot of new things!

Job Function:

The person will work in the Quality Assurance Department. This is predominantly an Automation Developer role. However, the person is also expected to assist with functional testing and performance testing when the need arises. This includes preparation of test plans and conducting the testing of developed solutions according to company guidelines and standards. Person is also expected mentor others in the team.