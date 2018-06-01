SA app makes any door smart

OPEN, a newly-developed access management app, allows users to make any gate, garage or door smart without changing the door lock or motors.

Jacquis Tolsma, the 29-year-old founder and CEO of Open, says he started out by trying to make existing GSM technology more user-friendly. “We’re not reinventing the wheel, we just want to bring GSM technology into 21st century South Africa by making it more simple, convenient and controlled.”

Tolsma adds that, even though GSM systems are already used to activate alarm systems and garage doors, OPEN is different in granting access to any door, gate or garage that is made ‘smart’ through Connect, using an easy-to-use app.

“We developed our own Internet of Things device, Connect, that is easily installed and provides constant monitoring and instant response when using the app,” Tolsma adds.

Each Connect can control two devices and indicate whether the device is open or closed using off-the-shelf magnetic sensors.

Through the geolocation functionality on smartphones, the Open app allows owners to set up which users must be in proximity of the access point to allow access, something Tolsma believes is a first to the South African market.

Owners can easily grant or revoke access from anywhere in the world if necessary. In addition, they will receive notifications when the device is opened or closed.

“Similar smart access technology has been used in countries like the US, but the technology is limited to doors and is only compatible with deadbolt locks which are typical to the US and a few other countries,” says Tolsma.

The team behind Open realized that not everyone has a smart phone or mobile data. Or a phone’s battery might be depleted for that matter. That is why OpenKeypad was developed. The new keypad technology allows rotating pin codes, another new entry to the market. Owners can now choose to have a new pin code messaged on specific days and times, with a use limit and a validity period for guests, employees, maintenance crews, agents or even delivery services.

Airbnb hosts and small rental owners will never have to leave a key under a pot plant or dash out of a meeting to let a guest in again. The app will make it convenient for South Africans to manage their own Airbnb properties and increase their income.

“Open allows you to forget your keys, and make use of this new technology to simplify your life,” Tolsma adds.

Anyone can download the Open app from the website and sign up for a free account that features a panic button. The next step is to order Connect via the website, after which they will be referred to a preferred installer who will assist with the required configuration. DIY experts could install Connect themselves using the supplied manual.