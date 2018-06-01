Senior Developer .NET (0903)

Role Description:

Senior Developer . Net

Western Cape

Salary: Depending on level of experience

The primary responsibility for the Software Developer ?? ICT will be to support and development of .Net applications within the

Financial Service environment.

Skills and Experience:

Outline of main duties and responsibilities

The Software Developer – ICT will be expected to:

Design and develop new systems;

Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems;

Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems;

Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle;

Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle;

Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards;

Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework;

Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders.

Skills and experience required

The successful candidate will have:

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;

MCDP – Visual Studio 2008 / 2010;

Other:

MCTS ?? SQL Server;

MS SharePoint Server 2010/2013;

Windows Workflow Foundation;

Experience:

ASP.net and Windows Services Development;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

MVC would be a huge plus

Preferable Experience but not required:

SharePoint Development;

Integration between heterogeneous systems;

In understanding of the investment services industry

Contact: (email address)

