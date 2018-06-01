Senior Java Developer

Introduction

To design, develop, test and run the code that supports the Online Customers. Requirements into the desired digital solution that meets the business need; improves upon the Online experience for our customers.

Job Specification

– Work closely with all stakeholders, including the Delivery Manager, business/systems analyst, development team colleagues and ITS to understand business requirements.

– Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification and improvement purposes, evaluating, designing and documenting the system solution.

– Collaborate and contribute with team members to determine reliable delivery estimates for projects and enhancements.

– Embrace an agile approach to deliver quality solutions in accordance with agreed delivery deadlines.

– Develop components of the digital solution and take ownership of the quality assurance for your contribution.

– Conduct or participate in code reviews to ensure code developed meets coding best practices, security requirements, scalability and maintainability guidelines.

– Develop system test plans for unit, system and integration testing.

– Perform regression and system integration testing.

– Ensure the stability of the existing system environments.

– Investigate and resolve complex systems problems across applications and environments.

– Resolve user queries, providing input to the support team when needed.

– Provide technical leadership and guide and mentor junior colleagues.

– Display a high level of collaboration in a fast-paced environment.

Technical and Functional Competencies

– Minimum 3 -year relevant IT qualification

– At least 5 – 8 years working in a development environment, with at least 5 years Java development experience.

– Strong analytical and Java programming skills

– Strong online/web development background with cross-functional experience

– Experience with eCommerce frameworks (i.e. ATG/Oracle Commerce, Hybris, WebSphere Commerce)

– Experience in writing Junit tests and using Ant and/or Maven build tools

– Experience with Continuous Integration (Hudson/Jenkins) & Automated Testing

– Database development skills an advantage

– Configuring/troubleshooting applications in Oracle WebLogic, JBoss or WebSphere Application Servers

– Good understanding of web development architecture

– Awareness of Agile methods and related techniques (e.g. Kanban)

– High performance delivery to agreed deadlines

Soft skills

– Team player & a High attention to detail

– Self-motivated, with a sense of ownership and accountability for what you contribute

– Ability to analyse and clarify complex problems into simple solutions

– A commitment to producing and ensuring quality deliverables

– Comfortable with fast-paced change and excellent problem-solving skills

– Willing to learn new tools and obsession with automation, performance, scalability, reliability and the use of best of breed tools

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

– 2 – 4 years' experience working with main stream application servers (e.g.

