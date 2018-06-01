Senior PHP Developer – join GLOBAL Business & become SYSTEMS ARCHITECT. Southern Suburbs R50k – R60k p/m

Exceptional Opportunity for a Senior PHP Developer to join this Global Business to become their SYSTEMS ARCHITECT and take complete OWNERSHIP of their Platform that is used by clients all over the world.

Based in the SOUTHERN SUBURBS, offering REMOTE-WORKING and FLEXIABLE WORKING hours, this SENIOR PHP DEVELOPER role is paying R50k – R60k p/m.

With Offices based in all parts of the world – Europe, Australia, Africa and North America – this Business has engineered a large-scale Platform that provides their clients with EMAIL MARKETING SERVICES including EMAIL INSIGHT & ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS, EMAIL TRACKING & SIGNATURES and more.

Although this is a GLOBAL Business , they have a totally NON-CORPORATE working-environment and they are completely DELIVERY DRIVEN.

The Role:

Joining this team as the Senior PHP Developer you will be given complete autonomy and ownership of the system, navigating your way around the BUILD & ARCHITECUTRE of it and designing the conceptual model that will define the structure, behaviour as well as view of the system.

Currently they are in the middle of a massive DRUPAL migration to the latest version.

You will step into the SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE position, LEADING the development & build of this platform moving forward.

Experience & Skills required:

5 years Web Development experience with the following technologies:

– PHP – Framework of Choice is Drupal

– MySQL/Postgres

– HTML/CSS

– Bootstrap/Less

– JQuery

– Proven Ability to build customer API’S

– Ubuntu/RedHat/OEL /Linux experience

– Experience working with NOSQL Databases would be a massive advantage

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Cara Schickerling

(email address) or (email address)

(contact number)

We get many responses so please be patient with us and if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider your application to be unsuccessful. To help us respond faster, please can you make sure you read the requirements carefully & ensure your application entails all of the details we need.

***Acuity Consultants are a specialist recruitment agency specializing in IT, SAP, Financial Markets and Analytics Recruitment. For more information and additional vacancies please view our website www.acuityconsultants.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position