Telkom launches new prepaid campaign

As part of its new prepaid campaign, Z’Kipha More, Telkom is introducing a new 150Mb FreeMe prepaid bundle for R29 from 1 June.

The bundle, known as FreeMe 150 MB Bundle, is all-inclusive of voice, data and messaging.

The 150Mb FreeMe Bundle will be available to all Telkom mobile subscribers (including prepaid, post-paid and top-up) as an ad-hoc purchase only. The bundle gives purchasers a data allocation of 150Mb, with 50 free SMSes, 150 minutes of free calls to Telkom mobile and fixed-line numbers and 150Mb of instant messaging data which can be used for both messaging and voice calls on WhatsApp, Viber and BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) within the 14-day validity period.

The bundle is valid for 14 days from the date of purchase, after which unused benefits will expire.

Z’Kipha More also includes Telkom More, which allows customers to double the airtime every time they recharge, and SimSonke, which at 30c a minute to Telkom mobile and fixed-line numbers offers the lowest call rate on the market.

“Over the past few years, Telkom has consistently worked to provide high quality products at reduced prices, thus ensuring we reduce the cost to communicate and broaden access to ICT services for the majority of people. In July 2016, we launched FreeMe, the first data-centric cellphone package which cost just 29c per MB. Now, we’re extending FreeMe benefits even further with the 150MB FreeMe bundles for just R29,” said Telkom’s managing executive for consumer and mobile products, Erna Korff.

“FreeMe Bundles, SimSonke and Telkom More help consumers stretch their money even further than ever before. We are committed to improving consumers’ quality of life through better prepaid offerings, with competitive pricing and easy-to-understand packages and offers.”