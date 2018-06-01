Web Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer in Cape Town!We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• 3+ years experience in Software Development • Write high quality, maintainable, and robust code, often in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, that function well across browsers.• working knowledge of the latest UI technologies, frameworks and concepts including HTML 5, REST, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3, SOA, Responsive design• Familiarity with version control system (i.e. Git or TFS) • Working knowledge of back-end programming (C++, Java, Python)• You can define APIs and integrate them into usable interfacesShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

