Data Analyst

Forensic Data Analyst required to consult on client assignments, focussing on Private Sector, Public Sector and Local Government.

Qualifications

BTech Computer Science, Engineering or other relevant qualification

Drivers license

Experience

Management Experience would be an advantage.

3 years’ experience in Analyses of Data is a minimum requirement.

3 years’ experience in Software Development is a minimum requirement.

1-2 years public sector experience would be an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position