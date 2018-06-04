Digital revolution key for African power

New power sector priorities are emerging across Africa, such as the financing of new power projects, integration of independent power projects, sustainable plant management and the role of the digital revolution in power generation and distribution today.

According to local and international power experts speaking ahead of the Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa conference and expo, keeping the lights on is no longer good enough. Growth is crucial, sustainability is not negotiable, and forward-looking strategies must incorporate digital innovation and integration of smaller, distributed generation into the grid.

At Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa 2018, experts will assess the trends, challenges and solutions in power generation and distribution across the continent, covering issues such as the impact of integrating VRE systems into African grids, the future of flexible hybrid solutions, storage solutions, floating power plants, improving asset management and system performance, and blockchain technology for electrifying Africa.

Pan-African and international case studies will assess NamPower’s Encroacher Bush Biomass Power Project, the Robben Island Microgrid, and South African experiences in Peaking Projects.

Dr Willie de Beer, chairperson of the Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa advisory board, says the power sector is operating in a disruptive landscape, in which the kw/h business is no longer sustainable.

“We are now confronted from a broader industry perspective with things like leadership challenges, how well we operate and run our utilities, and how we should capitalise on the environment to remain relevant into the future,” he says. With tracks covering strategic and management issues through to technology and trends, Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa addresses the top of mind power topics in Africa today.

Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa attracts over 3,000 delegates annually, including power industry stakeholders, utilities and sub-Saharan government officials from pan-Africa and abroad. A delegation of over 50 pan-African power sector VIPs will also attend. The forum, serving as an important annual knowledge-sharing and networking platform, also offers delegates pre-scheduled B2B matchmaking.

Power-Gen & DistribuTech Africa 2018 will be staged from 17 – 19 July at the Sandton Convention Centre, covering the gamut of power generation and distribution trends, technologies and solutions for Africa. Over 70 leading local and international brands will showcase solutions in the free-to-access exhibition area.