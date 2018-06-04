Fensham heads Bitdefender consumer channel

Christelle Fensham has been appointed the new channel manager for Bitdefender Consumer at Black Castle Technologies, the official country partner for Bitdefender consumer products in Southern Africa.

She will be responsible for all Bitdefender’s consumer channel business which includes building and strengthening relationships with distributors and offering training to partners throughout the Southern African region.

Fensham hopes to re-establish Bitdefender as one of the leading consumer security software offerings in the region. “Bitdefender’s products continue to outperform the competition in independent testing by analyst firms, it’s a compelling offering that will no doubt enable both distributors and their reseller partners to grow their offering within the channel.

“I look forward to expanding and strengthening Bitdefender’s consumer business in this very important segment of the marketplace.”

Fensham is an avid runner, recently completing – for the first time – the Two Oceans half-marathon; she also enjoys reading.