Software Developer

An East London based, state-owned enterprise, seeks to employ a Software Developer with 5+ years experience.

Qualification / Experience / Knowledge of:

– 5+ years development experience within a corporate environment. Including experience in a Microsoft development environment/Microsoft.Net (C# / VB.NET) and SQL.

– Fluent in database design / implementation / development and SQL query using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, etc.)

– Relevant tertiary qualification: National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science

– Knowledge of: BAAN (ERP system), Business Analytics, SQL Server Reporting Services, .NET

Key Performance Areas:

Reporting to the Business Systems Specialist, the successful candidate will:

– Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfill user requirements

– Provide input into and developing system specifications

– Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the organisation to enhance productivity

– Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements

– Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)

– Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security

– Provide user support on all systems utilized within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems

– Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies

– Provide training to end users on all of the organisation’s systems

– Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced

– Provide mentor-ship where necessary

