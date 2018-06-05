An East London based, state-owned enterprise, seeks to employ a Software Developer with 5+ years experience.
Qualification / Experience / Knowledge of:
– 5+ years development experience within a corporate environment. Including experience in a Microsoft development environment/Microsoft.Net (C# / VB.NET) and SQL.
– Fluent in database design / implementation / development and SQL query using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, etc.)
– Relevant tertiary qualification: National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science
– Knowledge of: BAAN (ERP system), Business Analytics, SQL Server Reporting Services, .NET
Key Performance Areas:
Reporting to the Business Systems Specialist, the successful candidate will:
– Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfill user requirements
– Provide input into and developing system specifications
– Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the organisation to enhance productivity
– Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements
– Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)
– Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security
– Provide user support on all systems utilized within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems
– Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies
– Provide training to end users on all of the organisation’s systems
– Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced
– Provide mentor-ship where necessary